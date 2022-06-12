हिंदी में पढ़ें
Shamita Shetty amps up her style quotient in Mumbai
Bollywood diva Shamita Shetty makes a stylish appearance in Mumbai. She donned a white t-shirt pairing with denim. She completed her look with a handbag. Shamita also posed for the paps.
