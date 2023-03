Shalin Bhanot on life after Bigg Boss, Bekaboo being compared with Brahmastra | Exclusive interview

While interacting for his upcoming show Bekaboo, Shalin Bhanot opened up on the work opportunities after Bigg Boss 16. He also shared how the reality show has impacted his parents. Shalin also thanked his fans for their constant support and reacts to comparison of Bekaboo with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva