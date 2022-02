Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa in a candid chat about 'Gehraiyaan'

In a freewheeling conversation with DNA, director Shakun Batra spoke about why the title 'Gehraiyaan' is apt for his film, while Ananya Panday spoke about how filming an intense role as Tia helped her evolve. Lastly, Dhairya opened about about working with B-town star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in back-to-back films. Listen in.