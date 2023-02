Shahid Kapoor turns 42! From ‘Jab We Met’ to ‘Haider’, here are films to revisit on actor’s birthday

As the Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor celebrates his birthday, it is the perfect time to revisit some of his most memorable performances on the silver screen. From Jab We Met, Haider to Padmaavat, here are the actor's best films.