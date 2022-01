Shah Rukh, Salman and Hrithik are all set to share the screen for YRF spy universe

There has been widespread speculation that Hritik Roshan’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal will be having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming spy action film Pathan or in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. While SRK will be seen in Tiger 3, Salman is having a cameo in Pathan thereby creating a spy universe.