Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan tops 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll beats Lionel Messi and Mark Zuckerberg

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has proved he is the ultimate king, again. The actor has now won the 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll. Over 1.2 million votes were cast in the poll with Shah Rukh receiving 4 per cent. The list featured prominent names like Oscar winner Michellez Yeoh, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk among others.