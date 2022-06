Shabaash Mithu trailer out: Taapsee Pannu aces the sports drama of legendary cricketer Mithila Raj with magnificence

Taapsee Pannu’s much-awaited movie 'Shabaash Mithu' trailer is out. Story which narrates the successes and struggles of the just-retired cricketer, Mithila Raj looks promising and grappling Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, in this film Taapsee steps into the shoes of Mithali who redefined the Indian women cricket globally.