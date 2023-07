Seven Teaser: BTS Member Jungkook And Han So-hee Fight On A Date In Music Video

BTS member Jungkook shared a teaser for his upcoming solo single Seven on Wednesday. The music video also stars Han So-hee with Jungkook. Along with the teaser, Korean record label, HYBE LABELS, also said on YouTube that the song features Grammy-nominated American rapper Latto.

