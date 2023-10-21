Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

Saurrabh Kushwaha opened up about the kiss scene with Jitin in Kaala. He mentioned that it was not a romantic kiss. The actor also talked about the conversation he had with his mother when he told her that he is going to kiss a man in Kaala. Not only about his professional life, but he also talked about his personal life. He revealed his father didn’t talk to him for a while when he decided to quit his job and when he quit his job and came to Mumbai.