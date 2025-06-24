Sardaar Ji 3 Why Diljit Dosanjhs Sardaar Ji 3 With Hania Aamir Didnt Release In India

Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's much-anticipated film Sardaar Ji 3 has not been released in Indian theatres. The decision reportedly stems from cross-border political sensitivities and ongoing restrictions on Pakistani talent in Indian cinema. While the film has premiered in overseas markets, its absence from Indian screens has sparked questions among fans and industry watchers alike.