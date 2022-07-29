Sara Ali Khan aces ‘Punjabi kudi’ look in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan got spotted at Mumbai airport. Known for her cool looks, Sara was seen clad in a white Punjabi suit paired with colourful dupatta. She completed her look with black bindi and green coloured bangles. Actor Sara will be next seen in the movie ‘Luka Chuppi 2’. She also posed for the paparazzi.