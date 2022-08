Salman Khan with Pooja Hegde exude style at airport

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. Salman Khan looked dapper as ever in a deep blue shirt and denim. Pooja Hegde looked beautiful in her comfy avatar. She completed her look with stylish shades. On the work front, the duo are busy shooting for their upcoming film ‘Bhaijaan’.