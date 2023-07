Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

cre Trending Videos

salman Khan will be back hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 after he went missing from the show in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman’s absence led to netizens speculating whether the Bollywood superstar decided to quit the show after his photo holding a cigarette on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was leaked on the internet.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile