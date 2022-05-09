Salman Khan’s doppelganger held in Lucknow for disturbing peace

Salman Khan’s look-alike Azam Ansari was held by Lucknow Police on May 08 for disturbing peace in the city. He was taken into custody while making a reel on the clock tower in Lucknow. A challan has also been issued to the duplicate actor under section 151 for breach of peace in Thakurganj police station. Azam Ansari has a massive fan following on social media. He often used to make video reels in the middle of the road and smoked publically.