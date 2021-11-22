{"id":"2920745","source":"DNA","title":"Salman Khan promotes ‘Antim: The Final Truth’","section":"Entertainment","slug":"","section_id":"7","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Superstar Salman Khan promoted his upcoming film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in Mumbai on November 07. Actor Aayush Sharma is playing antagonist in the flick. ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ will hit theatres on November 26.\r

","summary":"Superstar Salman Khan promoted his upcoming film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in Mumbai on November 07. Actor Aayush Sharma is playing antagonist in the flick. ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ will hit theatres on November 26.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/entertainment/video-salman-khan-promotes-antim-the-final-truth-2920745","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/22/1006496-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2211_DNA_ANI_V_54_SK.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637594402","publish_date":"Nov 22, 2021, 08:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 22, 2021, 08:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920745"}