Salaar Teaser: Prabhas offers hardcore action film, Tinnu Anand steals spotlight

Salaar Teaser: Weeks after the release of Adipurush, Prabhas is now gearing up for the release of his next, the much-anticipated action film Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire. The film teaser released early morning on Thursday and had much to the surprise of the audience Tinnu Anand in the spotlight.