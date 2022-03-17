Saints request PM Modi to allocate them land in Kashmir valley after watching movie ‘The Kashmir Files’

After watching the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Indore on March 17, saints requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate them land in the Kashmir valley so that they can re-establish the Vedic traditions there. BJP leader from Indore, Deepak Jain booked two theatres and watched the film with saints. ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. It was released on March 11. Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have declared the film as ‘tax-free’.