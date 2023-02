SAG Awards: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates Screen Actors Guild Awards | Entertainment

Dimension-hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" grabbed the top movie trophy at the Screen Actors Guild awards, a major predictor of success at next month's Oscars. The movie about a Chinese-American laundromat owner struggling to finish her taxes also claimed three acting awards, for lead female actor Michelle Yeoh and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.