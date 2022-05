Sachin Tendulkar spotted with wife Anjali Tendulkar at restaurant in Mumbai

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was spotted with wife Anjali Tendulkar in Mumbai. The couple were captured leaving a restaurant in Bandra. Both looked attractive together. The cricketer went with a simple shirt and jeans look, whereas Anjali Tendulkar chose a beautiful blue dress which she paired with an elegant set of earrings.