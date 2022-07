Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas bring star power to The Gray Man world premiere

Hollywood superstars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, were out in Hollywood for the world premiere of Netflix's 'The Gray Man.' The action blockbuster, which is directed by Marvel regulars Joe and Anthony Russo, sees Gosling play a spy on the run being hunted by his colleagues and is the Oscar-nominated actor's star first action role.