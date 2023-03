Rumored couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth groove to viral song Tum Tum, fans manifest wedding

Rumored couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth often leave fans gushing at the two with their social media posts. Though the two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their social media posts tell a different story. After they were spotted recently on a lunch date, Siddharth and Aditi took the Internet by storm with their latest Instagram reel.