RRR wins 4 honours At HCA Awards | Shahid Kapoor Birthday | Selfiee BO collection | E-Wrap, Feb 25

RRR wins four trophies at Hollywood Critics Association Awards, SS Rajamouli dedicates win to Indian filmmakers. Selfiee BO collection: Film opens at just Rs 2.5 crore, Akshay Kumar's lowest opening in 14 years. Actor Shahid Kapoor turns 42: Wishes pour in for the actor on his birthday.