RRR sequel confirmed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to star in Part 2, watch to know more

SS Rajamouli's period epic RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, is gearing up for a sequel. Screenwriter of the Oscar-winning film and Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad has confirmed that a sequel is in the pipeline. Watch to know more.

