Riteish Deshmukh joins cast of ‘Baaghi 3’

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to reunite with her ‘Ek Villian’ co-star Riteish Deshmukh, who is the latest entrant to the cast of ‘Baaghi 3’. This will be the sixth film of the ‘Banjo’ actor with Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing the third instalment of the Tiger Shroff- starrer. The duo earlier collaborated on three installments of ‘Housefull’, as well as ‘Hey Babby’. Further details of the character to be portrayed by Riteish have been kept under the wraps. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 6, 2020. Tiger was last seen in the film ‘Student of The Year 2’ with debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. Shraddha, on the other hand, is busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Saaho’ opposite South Indian superstar Prabhas.