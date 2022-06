Report: Actor Nayanthara, Husband Vignesh Shivan Caught In Controversy Over Tirupati Visit

Just married actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan got caught up in controversy during their visit to Tirupati temple in Tirupati. After a fairytale wedding in Mahabalipuram, the pair headed to the hill temple at Tirupati to participate in the Kalyanatsavam of Lord Venkateswara