Remembering Raju Srivastava Popular comedian-actor passes away in Delhi at age of 58

Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym on August 10, is no more. The comedian passed away today, September 21, after a long fight. Raju Srivastava's family members - his wife, son and daughter - are currently at AIIMS. He will be cremated on Thursday, September 22, in Delhi.