Reel and real Deepika Padukone to essay role of Ranveer’s wife in ‘83’

Deepika Padukone to play the role of Ranveer Singh’s wife in his upcoming flick ‘83’. The fans have been looking forward to see the duo together at the movies and what could have been better than seeing the actor romancing his real-wife on screen for the movie ‘83’. The actor took to his social media account to share a series of posts featuring him with the director Kabir Khan and his lady love Deepika. Previously the couple have unveiled their on screen chemistry in various movies like ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Padmavat’ being the recent one. Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Dev, wife of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, the latter being portrayed by Ranveer. ‘83’ is based on the life and journey of ace cricketer Kapil Dev who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983. The movie is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020.