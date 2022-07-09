Search icon
Recording of Bob Dylan song sells for $1.77 mln at London auction

A single "one of one" new recording of Bob Dylan's folk classic song "Blowin' In The Wind" sold for $1.77 million at auction, above its price estimate.

