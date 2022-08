Raveena Tandon greets little fan at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was spotted at Mumbai airport. The 90s actor opted for an easy-breezy canary co-ord dress. Raveena was seen posing with her cute little fan. The ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ actress did not disappoint fans and posed for selfies. Raveena was last seen in ‘KGF: Chapter- 2’.