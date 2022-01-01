Ranveer Singh opens up on whether 83 could win him a National Award

In a freewheeling chat with DNA, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who is riding on the critical success of his latest outing 83, opened up about the outpouring of love for the Kabir Khan directorial, his reaction on seeing himself transformed into Kapil Dev, while also sharing how special it was to recreate Kapil Dev’s 175 not out knock against Zimbabwe that was never televised due to a BBC strike. Ranveer also reflected on whether 83 was the film that could win him a National Award. Listen in.