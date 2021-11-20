Rani Mukerji hints at Bunty Aur Babli 3 talks about 25 years in cinema

In a freewheeling chat with DNA, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ star Rani Mukerji opens up about the film, the 2.0 version of her fiery character Vimmy aka OG Babli and her equation with co-star Saif Ali Khan. Rani also speaks to DNA about her daughter Adira’s reaction to her performance in the film and beautifully sums up her 25 years in cinema. Listen in.