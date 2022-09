Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ace all-black look, look stunning

The newlywed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in Mumbai. The lovebirds were seen twinning in all-black outfits. Director Ayan Mukerji also joined the couple outside the Dharma Productions office. Their movie ‘Brahmastra’ gathered massive responses from the audience.