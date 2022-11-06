Rakhi Sawant files defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra for defaming men

Bollywood Actor Rakhi Sawant reached Oshiwara police station with her lawyer Falguni to file a defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra on November 06. She registered FIR against Sherlyn Chopra for passing derogatory statements about her in the media. Speaking to the mediapersons, Rakhi said that she has evidence that Sherlyn has blackmailed many men.