Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Raju Srivastava Demise: Mortal remains of comedian taken out of Delhi AIIMS

Mortal remains of comedian Raju Srivastava were taken out of AIIMS, Delhi on September 21. The iconic comedian passed away at the Delhi AIIMS after being admitted there for over a month. Raju Srivastava, 58, was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.