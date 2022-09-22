Raju Srivastava Demise: Mortal remains of comedian taken out of Delhi AIIMS

Mortal remains of comedian Raju Srivastava were taken out of AIIMS, Delhi on September 21. The iconic comedian passed away at the Delhi AIIMS after being admitted there for over a month. Raju Srivastava, 58, was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children.