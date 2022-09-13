Search icon
Rajkummar Rao flaunts major boy-next-door charm in Tinsel Town

After establishing himself as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao is now giving major wardrobe goals to his fans. Recently, the actor was spotted outside T-Series office in Mumbai. Raj looked dapper in his casual look. The ‘Roohi’ star donned a printed shirt paired with matching black pants. He accessorised his look with a stunning pair of shades. Rajkummar also struck some amazing poses for the paparazzi. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’.

