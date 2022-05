Rajasthani singer Mame Khan scripts history, becomes first folk artist to open Cannes Red Carpet for India

Rajasthani singer Mame Khan became the first folk singer to open Red Carpet for India at the Cannes Film Festival. The singer chose a traditional Rajasthani ensemble that perfectly complimented his folk skills. India has been named the ‘Country of Honour’ at the Marché du Film- festival de Cannes.