Raid 2 Public Review Ajay Devgn Riteish Deshmukhs Action Sequel – What Did the Audience Think

Raid 2 Public Review: Ajay Devgn & Riteish Deshmukh's Action Sequel – What Did the Audience Think? Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's highly anticipated action-thriller Raid 2 has finally hit the theaters! How did the audience react to this intense sequel? Did it live up to the excitement of the first film? Watch the public's real-time reactions in this video!