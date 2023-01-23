Rahul-Athiya Wedding Couple to tie the knot at THIS time; Akshay Salman to attend the functions

Rahul-Athiya Wedding: Couple to tie the knot at THIS time; Akshay, Salman to attend the functions The day is finally here! After dating for almost four years, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are tying the knot today, January 23. The lovebirds are getting married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.