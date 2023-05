Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra To Get Engaged In Delhi On May 13; Know All About It

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra will get engaged on May 13, a party source said. The ceremony, to be held in the national capital, will be attended by around 150 guests, including family and close friends.