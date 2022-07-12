Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna gets papped in all-black outfit at Mumbai airport

Rashmika Mandanna got papped in all black outfit at Mumbai airport recently. The Pushpa star flew out of Mumbai after wrapping up her work commitment in the city. The actress was as usual high on energy as she greeted the paparazzis with a wide smile. She donned a wrap-around top with plunging neckline paired with black trousers. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. She posed for the shutterbugs and never fails to oblige her fans with selfies.