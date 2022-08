‘Pushpa’ actor Rashmika Mandanna pouts for paps outside a fitness center in Mumbai

The ‘Pushpa’ actor Rashmika Mandanna got spotted outside a fitness center in Mumbai. Baby-faced actor Rashmika donned black-coloured vest paired with grey-coloured shorts. She completed her look with a sports cap. Rashmika will be next seen in movie ‘GoodBye’ with Amitabh Bachchan. She also pouts for the cameras.