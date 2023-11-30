Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3070161
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

On December 1, two of the year's most eagerly awaited movies—Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal—will open in theaters. Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is a biographical war drama based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, whereas Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, is on a strained father-son connection. What impact will this match have on box office receipts?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals
In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai
Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals
In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 5 dead, 2 hospitalized after consumption of contaminated ayurvedic syrup
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews