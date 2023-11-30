Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

On December 1, two of the year's most eagerly awaited movies—Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal—will open in theaters. Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is a biographical war drama based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, whereas Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, is on a strained father-son connection. What impact will this match have on box office receipts?