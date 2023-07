Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Prabhas' Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, has now got a new title - Kalki 2898 AD. The film made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, is the first Indian film to fetch this honour.

