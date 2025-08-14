Twitter
'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys takes BIG step, set to acquire 75% stake in THIS company for Rs 13000000000, name is…

Celestial Weapons of a New Age: How India mastered missile technology

Will Putin-Trump talks on Ukraine War fail? What may happen if Alaska meeting proves futile? How can US further punish Russia?

Will Donald Trump be able to persuade Russian President Putin to halt attacks on civilians in Ukraine? US President says...

What are Arjun Tendulkar and fiancee Saaniya Chandok's educational qualifications?

EC strongly responds to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, demands written affidavit: 'Dirty phrases like vote chori...'

Meet Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has offered Rs 2880000000000 to Sundar Pichai to buy...

Good news for bank customers: RBI directs banks to clears cheques within...

Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district, casualties feared

Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

Prakash Magdum on NFDCs Har Ghar Tiranga Film Festival And Cinemas Role in Educating People

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC recently chats about Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival which began across India on August 11. It started the beginning of a three-day nationwide tribute to India’s independence via cinema. Watch him talk about the festival, which is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC recently chats about Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival which began across India on August 11. It started the beginning of a three-day nationwide tribute to India’s independence via cinema. Watch him talk about the festival, which is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

