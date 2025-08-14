Prakash Magdum on NFDCs Har Ghar Tiranga Film Festival And Cinemas Role in Educating People

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC recently chats about Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival which began across India on August 11. It started the beginning of a three-day nationwide tribute to India’s independence via cinema. Watch him talk about the festival, which is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.