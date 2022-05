Prabhas' fan threatens to end his life if makers do not give any update on Salaar

Prabhas has a massive fan following across the country. After the Baahubali series, his fandom grew multifold. So much so that one of his fans threatened to take his life if there is no update on the actor's upcoming film, Salaar. A letter, which is now going viral on social media, implied that the fan is extremely unhappy with the makers of Salaar as they haven't shared any updates regarding the film.