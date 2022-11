Popular actor Siddhaanth Suryavanshi passes away after collapsing in the gym

Hindi Television actor, Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi , died on Friday (11 November). The 46-year-old actor was reportedly working out at the gym, following which he collapsed and met with his untimely demise. He is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.