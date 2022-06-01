Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passes away at 53

Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away after a concert in Kolkata on May 31. The auditorium shared visuals of the event held some hours ago. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 53 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is survived by his wife and children.