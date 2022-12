Pitchers Season 2: Ridhi Dogra talks about her special connection with Shah Rukh Khan | Exclusive

The new year is going to be exciting for actress Ridhi Dogra, especially with several big projects nearing their release. Ridhi Dogra has done some remarkable work in the television industry. Now, the actress will be seen in Atlee Kumar’s directorial along with Shah Rukh Khan and in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan.