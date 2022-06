Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter starrer horror-comedy finally got a release date

Phone Bhoot: Starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, the upcoming horror comedy is finally set to release on October 7 this year. The information comes a day after the makers released the motion posters on Monday.