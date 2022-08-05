PETA wants Ranveer Singh to do another nude photoshoot know why

Ranveer Singh sent the internet into a tizzy after he posed nude for a magazine. Some called it bold, some said it was offensive but it soon went on to become an example of -- love it, hate it but you can't ignore it. The much talked about photos have also caught the attention of PETA, (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). They want the Bollywood actor to pose nude again.